/India's Food Safety Crisis: Expired Food, Pests & Hygiene Violations Exposed | Watch

India's food safety system is facing intense scrutiny as recent inspections uncover expired food, poor hygiene, pest infestations, spoiled products and labeling violations across restaurants, hotels, dairy manufacturers and quick-commerce warehouses. Authorities in Karnataka reportedly found expired meat, mushrooms and other perishable items at hotels in Mysuru and Mangaluru, while a KFC outlet in Mangaluru was sealed following a complaint involving spoiled chicken. Uttar Pradesh has also moved against products being sold as dairy items without meeting prescribed food safety standards. In Maharashtra, food safety authorities suspended permits at 12 warehouses operated by major grocery and quick-commerce companies after inspections reportedly found cockroach infestations and other unhygienic conditions. Meanwhile, a CAG audit highlighted questions over penalties that were not levied by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in cases involving mandatory returns.