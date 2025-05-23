Published: May 23, 2025, 12:07 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 12:07 IST
India’s domestic demand, size shield against global shocks
Moody’s Ratings has projected a relatively strong outlook for India, calling it well-positioned to absorb shocks from global trade tensions and potential U.S. tariffs. The agency notes India’s low export-to-GDP ratio — often viewed as a weakness — now acts as a buffer. Goods exports form a smaller share of India’s economy compared to many other Asia-Pacific emerging markets.