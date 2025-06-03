LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 03, 2025, 15:21 IST | Updated: Jun 03, 2025, 15:21 IST
India's COVID cases surge: Kerala, Maharashtra worst hit states | Active cases cross 4,000 mark
India continues to witness a fresh spike in COVID infections. The country's active COVID case load has touched the mark of 4,026. Watch in for more details!

