/India’s $110B Food Export Opportunity | Food Processing Could Turn India Into a Global Food Hub

India could unlock a massive $110 billion export opportunity in food processing, according to a paper by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER). India is already a major agricultural producer, with huge output of fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy and other farm products. However, much of this produce is exported or sold in relatively raw form, limiting the value India can capture. Greater investment in food processing, cold storage, logistics, supply chains and technology could allow Indian agricultural products to be converted into packaged, ready-to-eat and longer-lasting products that command higher prices in international markets. The opportunity also comes with major challenges. Fragmented production, inconsistent quality, inadequate storage infrastructure and limited scale can make it difficult for Indian producers to meet international standards and large export orders. Government initiatives aimed at strengthening food processing infrastructure and attracting investment could help India move further up the global value chain.