India REVAMPS international flights menu, bar menu features a range of premium brands

For passengers flying on foreign routes, Air India has just unveiled a new in-flight food and beverage selection (ex-India). According to Sandeep Verma, head of inflight services at Air India, "We have put a lot of thought and work into our new menus as part of our ongoing endeavour to change the Air India experience for passengers. Onboard Air India flights, we want passengers to experience the same level of comfort with their food and drink as they would at their favourite restaurants.