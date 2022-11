India Republic Day: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi invited for parade

In a big boost to India-Egypt ties, New Delhi invited the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to be the Chief Guest of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. Last time, Abdel visited India in 2016 on an official visit. This is the first time that an Egyptian President is invited as a Chief Guest for the Republic Day.