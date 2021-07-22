India reports this year's first human death from bird flu

Jul 22, 2021, 08:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A 12-year-old boy who was undergoing treatment for Avian Influenza has died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. This is the first bird flu death recorded in the country since the beginning of this year.
