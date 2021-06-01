India reports 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases, 2,795 deaths in last 24 hours

Jun 01, 2021, 04:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Union health ministry on Monday said that India reported 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. 2,795 new fatalities were also recorded in this duration, which pushed the death toll to 331,895, the health ministry said.
