India: Rain, traffic curbs help Delhi log year's first good air day

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Delhiites breathed the cleanest air of the year on Sunday as the city witnessed the first 'good air' day since October last year, thanks to rain and various restrictions imposed due to the G20 summit.

