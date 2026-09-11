/India positions for peace at BRICS as PM Modi offers Putin help ending Ukraine war

Published: Sep 11, 2026, 18:20 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 18:20 IST
As world leaders gather in New Delhi for the BRICS Summit, India finds itself in a rare diplomatic spot, close to both Russia and the West. During bilateral talks, PM Modi told Putin that India stands ready to "assist in peace efforts," reiterating his call for a peaceful end to the Ukraine conflict. With Iran's leadership also in town and Middle East tensions simmering in the background, this year's summit carries far more weight than trade talks alone.