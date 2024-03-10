India: PM Modi virtually launches ‘Mahatari Vandana' Scheme for women in Chhattisgarh

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Northern State of Uttar Pradesh. The visit is part of his 10-day tour across 12 States and union territories ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Early in the day the Prime Minister launched development projects worth over $4 billion inaugurating 15 airport projects including 12 new terminal buildings during his visit to Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other top Party leaders as well. Watch to know more!