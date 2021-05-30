India: PM Modi led BJP Govt completes 7 Years in power today

May 30, 2021, 01:00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Today (30 May) PM Modi has addressed nation through 'Mann Ki Baat'. He talked about how country has worked together as Team India in the last seven years and also highlighted how the country fought the biggest of challenges that came in its way.
