In a strong response in Parliament, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit back at the Congress party over allegations regarding the 1975 Emergency. Modi criticized Congress for attempting to distort history, emphasizing that the Emergency imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a dark period in Indian democracy. He urged the opposition to reflect on its role during that time, highlighting the sacrifices made by those who fought for democracy. Modi's remarks sparked heated debates, reigniting discussions on India's political history.