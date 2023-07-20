India: Parliament's Monsoon session begins

Here we bring you a quick round-up of all the latest news and top headlines from all across the globe:The monsoon session of the Indian Parliament begins in the national capital. A total of 15 sittings are expected to take place till the 11th of August as per the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. There are 21 new bills and seven old bills listed for discussion during the monsoon session of the parliament. Here are some of the bills that are expected to be discussed today.