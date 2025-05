Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, a suspected drone attack on Srinagar airport was reported on Friday (May 9). India has activated countermeasures. It is to be noted that civil flights at Srinagar Airport have been suspended since May 7. Pakistani drones were also sighted in several areas including Jammu, Samba and Pathankot. It comes a day after India thwarted attempts by the Pakistan military to attack Indian military installations.