India-Pak tensions | Bhutto: Future India-Pak escalation could lead to a nuclear conflict

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that a future conflict between India and Pakistan could escalate into a nuclear war. Bilawal expressed concerns over India's evolving military posture, particularly the use of nuclear-capable missiles, which he believes has significantly raised the risk of nuclear confrontation. Watch for more details!