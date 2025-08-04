LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 08:44 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 08:44 IST
India on rain alert: IMD sounds orange alert in Bihar, Delhi faces flood threat in next 24-48 hours
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Bihar as heavy rains batter the region, while Delhi faces a looming flood threat in the next 24–48 hours. Watch to know more!

