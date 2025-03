New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is in India on a five-day visit. This is the first visit by a New Zealand Prime Minister to India in nine years. The New Zealand Prime Minister is set to meet India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. On the second day of his visit, the Prime Minister will visit the Gandhi Memorial at Raj Ghat, followed by meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. The bilateral meeting will see both countries exchange various memorandums at the Hyderabad House. Watch in for more details!