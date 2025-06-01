LOGIN
Published: Jun 01, 2025, 11:36 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2025, 11:36 IST
India Nets Record $81Bn In FDI For FY25
India pulls in a record $81 Billion in FDI in FY25, up 14% from last year. Maharashtra leads the charge, while services and tech sectors shine. S ingapore tops the investor list.

