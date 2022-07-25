India: Nagpur teen loses job offer in US for being too young

Published: Jul 25, 2022, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Fifteen-year-old Vedant Deokate from the city of Nagpur in India landed a dream job with the US company and a salary package of around 33 lakh Indian rupees. However, the job soon slipped from his hand after the company got to know about his age.
