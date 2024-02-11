India: More than 200 farmers' unions announce march on Feb 13, police impose precautionary measures
Police and local authorities in the Indian capital of New Delhi have been gearing up for the proposed 'Delhi Chalo' march on February 13 called by many farmers' unions. Farmers of Noida and Greater Noida, marching towards Parliament, were on Thursday stopped by the UP Police at the Noida-Delhi border. Traffic was severely hit as the farmers started to march to protest against land acquisition policies. Watch to know more!