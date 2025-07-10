LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India monsoon: Heavy rains bring India to a standstill
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 10, 2025, 14:15 IST | Updated: Jul 10, 2025, 14:15 IST
India monsoon: Heavy rains bring India to a standstill
Videos Jul 10, 2025, 14:15 IST

India monsoon: Heavy rains bring India to a standstill

Parts of India are witnessing spells of heavy downpours, with severe water logging reported at many places.

Trending Topics

trending videos