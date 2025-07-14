Published: Jul 14, 2025, 13:59 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 13:59 IST
Videos
India monsoon: Delhi-NCR sees light showers, northeast braces for more rain
Starting with India, residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to light showers, following a day of persistent rainfall across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department, the national capital is likely to experience generally cloudy skies today, with light rain, thunderstorm, and lightning. Watch in for more details!