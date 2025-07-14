LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: Mobile Internet Suspended in Nuh for 24 Hours Ahead of Brij Mandal Yatra
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 14, 2025, 17:44 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 17:44 IST
India: Mobile Internet Suspended in Nuh for 24 Hours Ahead of Brij Mandal Yatra
Videos Jul 14, 2025, 17:44 IST

India: Mobile Internet Suspended in Nuh for 24 Hours Ahead of Brij Mandal Yatra

Ahead of the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, Haryana has heightened security in Nuh and suspended internet and SMS services for 24 hours due to law and order concerns.

Trending Topics

trending videos