India: Manipur hit by fresh violence & protests, policeman among 3 killed in overnight clashes

The ongoing violence in Manipur is escalating. Three, including a police official, were killed in a firing that broke out on Thursday night. As per reports citing sources, armed assailants attacked Kuki settlements in Kang-pok-pi village. Assam rifles had to launch an operation to put an end to the violence. Following the death of the constable, a huge mob gathered on the streets of Imphal, defying curfew orders. Police and the rapid action force had use tear gas to disperse the crowd.