India logs highest rise in Covid-19 cases in seven months
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Jan 01, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
India sees a 22% weekly surge in covid-19 cases, the highest daily tally in seven months. In the last week of the year 2023, India reported 4,652 fresh covid cases with 29 deaths.
