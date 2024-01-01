LIVE TV

India logs highest rise in Covid-19 cases in seven months

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 10:15 PM IST
India sees a 22% weekly surge in covid-19 cases, the highest daily tally in seven months. In the last week of the year 2023, India reported 4,652 fresh covid cases with 29 deaths.

