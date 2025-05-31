India: Kashmir Valley once again sees a rise in tourist arrivals

The ceasefire with Pakistan has restored a sense of optimism in sensitive border areas, including Poonch, Rajouri, and Jammu. As the Valley limps back to normalcy, schools are reopening in a phased manner. Shops and marketplaces are once again seeing activity, providing a much-needed boost to local economies. Flight operations have also resumed, easing travel and reconnecting the affected areas in the Kashmir Valley. Watch in for more details!