India: Kashmir hill stations receives fresh snowfall; longer winter tourism period expected

Published: Nov 16, 2022, 11:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Kashmir's hill stations like Pehalgam, Gulmarg and Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall that carpet these places with White snow, this has bought cheer to people associated with tourism in the valley as the tourist arrival increases.
