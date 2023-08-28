India-Japan Space Ties: Lupex to be first-ever joint space mission by the two countries

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Another lunar mission planned by ISRO and JAXA will take place in the near future. The LUPEX, or Lunar Polar Exploration, mission is scheduled to launch in 2024–2025. The procedure will get even more difficult as LUPEX investigates the permanently dark polar area of the Moon.

