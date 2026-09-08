/India-Italy space ties: Italy's envoy outlines roadmap for deeper space ties with India

At the 9th Bengaluru Space Expo — billed as Asia's largest — Italy's ambassador to India spoke to WION about how the country carries "the legacy of Galileo and Marconi" into its growing space ties with New Delhi. ISRO and Italy's ASI, partners since a 2005 framework agreement, are now deepening work on Earth observation, space weather, and lunar exploration, alongside gravitational wave research and academic collaboration. The push comes as Italy looks to convert two decades of scientific cooperation into concrete business and industrial partnerships.