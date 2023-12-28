videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
India: ISRO launches 'Feast', new indigenous software
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 28, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
India Space Research Organisation has taken a significant step towards indigenous software development. Earlier, India used to purchase software told from foreign sources.
trending now
Dozens killed in armed groups attacks on villages in central Nigeria
India: New data deletion plan under DPDP Act
India: ISRO launches 'Feast', new indigenous software
India: Cold wave prevails in North India, IMD issues red alert for fog
France to ban plastic packaging for fresh produce in new year
recommended videos
Israel-Hamas war: Israel Army says, 'Hezbollah paying heavy price for attacks on Northern border'
Spain objects to EU operation against Houthis, says 'will not join coalition'
India Covid: New JN.1 sub-variant causes worry, India report 4,097 active cases | WION
Australians killed by Israeli airstrike in Lebanon
Liberia tanker explosion: Over 40 feared dead | Death toll expected to rise: Officials | WION
recommended videos
Israel-Hamas war: Israel Army says, 'Hezbollah paying heavy price for attacks on Northern border'
Spain objects to EU operation against Houthis, says 'will not join coalition'
India Covid: New JN.1 sub-variant causes worry, India report 4,097 active cases | WION
Australians killed by Israeli airstrike in Lebanon