/India Hosts Putin for Defence, Trade Talks, Displays Multipolarity at Its Best

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in New Delhi for a two-day state visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally received him at the Delhi airport, breaking protocol and adding a warm, personal touch as the two leaders shook hands, hugged and headed out together in the same car. Putin will attend a private dinner hosted by PM Modi at his official residence tonight. On Friday, key discussions are expected on defence cooperation, trade, energy, technology and global coordination at platforms including the UN, SCO, G20 and BRICS. This visit marks a significant moment in India - Russia ties, with both sides looking to deepen strategic engagement.