Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 20, 2025, 19:04 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 19:04 IST
India: Heavy rains cause widespread flooding in Bengaluru & surrounding areas
Videos May 20, 2025, 19:04 IST

India: Heavy rains cause widespread flooding in Bengaluru & surrounding areas

Heavy rainfall has brought life in India's tech city of Bengaluru and parts of southern state of Karnataka to a standstill. Watch in for more details!

