Published: Jun 10, 2025, 17:51 IST | Updated: Jun 10, 2025, 17:51 IST
Videos Jun 10, 2025, 17:51 IST
India Heatwave: IMD's Orange Alert On As Delhi's Temperature 'Feels Like’ Almost 50 °C
There seems to be no relief in sight for people in northwest India. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that the intense heat wave will continue throughout the week. A yellow alert has been sounded for heatwave conditions in isolated places in New Delhi for today and tomorrow, with the mercury expected to reach as high as 45°C.