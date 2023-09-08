India has spent over Rs 4,100 crore on Delhi for G20 Summit | G20 Summit | WION Originals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 08, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
The union budget 2023-24 had an outlay of Rs. 990 crore for the G20 Summit. However, according to government records over Rs. 4100 crore was spent on Delhi's beautification. The money was spent on roads, security, footpaths and lighting, among several other things.

