  India: Garment exports to US continue despite political strain
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 06, 2025, 18:44 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2025, 18:44 IST
India: Garment exports to US continue despite political strain
US brands still source from Indian units, and garment exports to the US continue despite political strain. Indian factories are 'busy' despite trade tensions. Watch for more details!

