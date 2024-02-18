India Farmers' Protest: Protesters to launch tractor march to Delhi if demands not met

On the day six of farmers' protests in India a fourth round of talks is likely to be held between the farmers and the government later today. Ahead of the crucial meeting the farmers have demanded an ordinance from the government to provide a legal guarantee over one of their main demands, the minimum support price. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday announced that farmers will stage dharnas in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand on February 21 to press their demands including a legal guarantee of MSP. Watch to know more!