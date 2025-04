The Netherlands Foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp, who is on India visit, has said that his country is keen to sign MoU with India. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, FM Veldkamp termed India as an 'important partner' of EU, Netherlands & said, 'we work together on water technology, Innovation, Semi Conductors'. FM Casper in on 2 day India visit, during which he met EAM Dr S Jaishankar & NSA Ajit Doval. He also spoke on the war in Ukraine. Full interview.