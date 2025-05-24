India, EU FTA a priority, says top Finnish diplomat | WION exclusive interview

Finland has backed for early conclusion of India, European Union Free Trade Agreement even as it has pointed to growing trading ties with India. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Under-Secretary of State for International Trade at Finland foreign ministry, Jarnk Syrjälä, said, 'The trading relationship between Finland and India is poised for a breakthrough' On India EU FTA, he said, “It’s a priority", adding “We want a mutually beneficial FTA that strengthens both economies.” As he spoke, Syrjälä touched on Finland’s bold plan to become carbon neutral. “Sustainability is our core,” he said, describing Finland’s cutting-edge green technologies, from renewable energy to eco-friendly forestry. He saw India, with its renewable energy push, as a natural partner.