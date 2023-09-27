India emerges as a top growth market for JP Morgan in Asia Pacific | World Business Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
JP Morgan is placing its bets on India as it emerges as one of the three fastest-growing markets in the Asia Pacific region for the upcoming year. As of the financial year ending march 31, 2024, India is projected to achieve a 6.5% growth rate, outpacing other major economies. This robust growth is driving global corporations like apple and tesla to ramp up their production and manufacturing efforts within the country.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos