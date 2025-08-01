LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India deploys 3 naval warships to Philippines ahead of patrol
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 01, 2025, 23:14 IST | Updated: Aug 01, 2025, 23:14 IST
India deploys 3 naval warships to Philippines ahead of patrol
Videos Aug 01, 2025, 23:14 IST

India deploys 3 naval warships to Philippines ahead of patrol

India’s latest operational deployment to the South China Sea will feature its first joint patrol with the Philippines in the contested waters.

Trending Topics

trending videos