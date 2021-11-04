India: Delhi's AQI enters 'very poor' category for the 1st time in this season

Nov 04, 2021, 01:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
It's that time of the year when the Indian capital turns to a gas chamber, the air quality has significantly worsened once again. The average air quality index in New Delhi is 315 which falls in the very poor category.
