India: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal wins vote of confidence in Assembly

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has won the vote of confidence. The Delhi assembly passed the vote almost unanimously. Now the vote of confidence went through with the support of 54 Aam Aadmi party MLAs in the house out of the party 62 members. Kejriwal had filed a motion alleging a conspiracy to destabilize his government. The confidence motion comes amid Kejriwal's skipping repeated summons by India's corruption watchdog in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.