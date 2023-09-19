India: Cabinet clears women's reservation bill; A historic decision for women leaders

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 08:25 AM IST
The Indian government has reportedly cleared the Women's Reservation Bill. Several reports reveal that the bill got to go ahead at a cabinet meeting on Monday. This comes hours after Indian PM Modi stated, 'Historic decisions will be taken in this special session'.

