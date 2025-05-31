India Bolsters Its Civil Defence In 6 Key States, UT Bordering Pakistan

India is conducting large-scale civil defence mock drills, code-named "Operation Shield," across states and union territories bordering Pakistan, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir. The drills aim to enhance national security preparedness and will simulate emergency scenarios such as air raids, drone incursions, and missile attacks.