India Boils Under Severe Heatwave, Red Alert in New Delhi, Rajasthan

North India is reeling under a severe heatwave. With temperatures crossing 47°C in Rajasthan and 45°C in Delhi, the IMD has issued a red alert for several states. The next four days are expected to bring no relief. Watch for a full report on which regions are affected, how the heat is impacting daily life, and IMD’s safety advisory for the public.