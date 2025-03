Belgium defence minister Theo Francken has said that his country will firm up defence ties with India, including appointing of a Defence Attache at the Belgium embassy in Delhi. Speaking exclusively to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he pointed to his country's role for Zorawar light tank, developed for the Indian Army by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Belgium’s role in the Zorawar tank is tied to the supply of its 105 mm gun turret, a critical component for its combat capabilities. The minister also spoke about the war in Ukraine.