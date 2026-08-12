/India-Bangladesh ties: Dinesh Trivedi holds key meetings with PM Modi in India

Published: Aug 12, 2026, 10:01 IST | Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 10:01 IST
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to brief him on key diplomatic consultations held in Dhaka. Following high-level discussions with Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Foreign Minister Dr. Khalilur Rahman, and Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed, Trivedi conveyed Dhaka's message focused on building a constructive, people-centric, and forward-looking bilateral framework.