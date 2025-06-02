LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 02, 2025, 11:21 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2025, 11:21 IST
India attracts record $81 bn FDI inflow in FY25 | Maharashtra leads with $19.6 billion

India pulls in a record $81 Billion in FDI in FY25, up 14% from last year. Maharashtra leads the charge, while services and tech sectors shine. S ingapore tops the investor list.

