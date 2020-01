India is all set to take around 15 foreign envoys to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Confirming the development, a source told WION, "a group of 15 envoys based in Delhi are being taken to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on 9-10 January to see first-hand the efforts being made by the government to bring the situation to normal." WION first broke the story on Tuesday evening with the dates of the visit. #WION #Kashmir #IndiaNews